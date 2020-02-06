'Castlevania' To Return With A Third Season On Netflix; Here's What To Expect

Upon its release, Castlevania quickly became one of the most beloved animated series on Netflix. The show was based on the NES classic video game, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, and followed the journey of vampire hunter Trevor Belmont, who fought to protect the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his demonic forces. Powerhouse Animation Studios, the team behind the making of Castlevania, has now announced that it is working on the third season of Castlevania, which will soon be released on Netflix.

Castlevania will return on Netflix with Season 3, here is what to expect

Also Read | Historical documentaries on Netflix that will make you revisit your history lessons

Powerhouse Animation Studios took inspiration from Japanese anime for Castlevania's art style and animation, producing one of the most beautiful animated shows to feature on Netflix. The show only had two seasons, with the second releasing in 2018 and ending with the death of Dracula. The Powerhouse Animation Studios is currently making a third season for the show, which will be released on Netflix on March 05, 2020. A poster for the upcoming season has also been shared on social media.

Also Read | Tom Hiddleston joins Netflix's political thriller 'White Stork' after 'Loki'

While Castlevania season 1 had only had four episodes, the second season had a total of eight episodes to end the first arc of the series. According to the studio's recent announcement, the third season of Castlevania will now have a total of ten episodes, more than two times that of season one. Director Sam Deats, writer Warren Ellis, and executive producers Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert, and Kevin Kolde, will all be returning to make the third season of Castlevania on Netflix.

Also Read | BoJack Horseman: Best quotes from the adult animated Netflix series

The official synopsis for season three has already set high expectations for fans of the show. According to the synopsis, Trevor Belmont will return as the protagonist, and this time he will be joined by new companions. The third season will likely focus on the remaining members of the Vampire Council, who survived the final fight of the previous season.

The season will also likely show the fate of Hector, Dracula's devil forge master who was captured by Carmilla. Isaac, another devil forge master, might also return to the show. Some fans have speculated that the third season of the show might be loosely based on Castlevania: Curse of Darkness, a game where Hector faced off against Isaac after the latter killed Hector's lover.

Also Read | Netflix all set to work with Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis in untitled thriller film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.