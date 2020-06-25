Chahatt Khanna Covers Up Inked Name Of Ex-husband Farhan Mirza With New Tattoo, See Pic

Recently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Chahatt Khanna shared a picture on her Instagram story session, in which she was seen flaunting her new tattoo. Interestingly, Chahatt Khanna covered her previous tattoo, which was the name of her ex-husband, Farhan Mirza. Chahatt Khanna inked Farhan Mirza's name on her right arm after their marriage in 2018, which is now covered with a lotus. The text on her image read, "[with a lotus emoticon] Wisdom. Old tattoo gone finally!"

Chahatt Khanna and Farhan Mirza

Reportedly, in July 2018, Chahatt Khanna had posted a picture with her daughters, Zoharr and Amaira with a hashtag which read, ‘single mom’ in the caption. And, since then, she has been grabbing headlines for her personal front. Earlier, Chahatt had talked about her battle with depression, and how she emerged as a warrior. Though the duo parted their ways in 2018, Chahatt Khanna often posed while showing off Farhan's inked name on her right arm. Reportedly, she accused him of sexual and mental abuse.

Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh dating rumours

Chahatt has featured in shows such as Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai. Most recently, she was seen in Mika Singh’s music video, Quarantine Love. But before the release of their video, the two shared a few adorable pictures with each other on social media, which apparently sparked the rumours of a love affair between them. Well, Chahatt later clarified that she was not dating Mika, and the pictures were just a way to grab attention and for promotions of their video.

On the other side, a few weeks back, Chahatt deactivated her Instagram account after being trolled for being a single mother. Before going off social media, she wrote a cryptic note on her Instagram stories, which read “Witches and b***hes who can never get love, bf or family in life, forget about kids, they will never understand that kids are a blessing and not a liability, or target to put a woman down.” A couple of days back, Khanna returned to the photo-sharing platform.

