Chahatt Khanna Opens Up About Content Shown On Television, Says 'TV Is Very Silly'

Chahatt Khanna recently spoke about an ongoing debate on OTT platforms and television shows. The actor highlighted some key points and expressed her views on this debate. Besides that, Chahatt Khanna also cleared up several rumours and spoke about her life in general as well. The actor went live on Instagram with a news portal where she discussed all of these aspects and shared her opinion on certain things.

Chahatt Khanna opens up about television shows

Also Read | Mika Singh And Chahatt Khanna's 'quarantine Love' Going Strong; Watch New Romantic Video'

On the live session, Chahatt Khanna was asked how the industry has changed over the years and if it has evolved. Chahatt replied that she personally has seen a tremendous change in the industry and added that things have gotten a lot better than they used to be. Further, she said that she is especially happy for women in the industry as instances of casting couch have reduced and also women have become more broad-minded. Hence, the actor feels this is a good change as the industry is seeing an evolution.

Also Read | Actor Chahatt Khanna Decides To Go Hungry To Help Those Starving And Struggling

Chahatt Khanna was then asked about OTT platforms and if she thought it will give serious competition to all other mediums. Chahatt starting her answer by saying that OTT platforms are no longer a competition but are the future now. She insisted that no matter how much one tries to preserve theatres or any other medium, OTT platforms are going to take over. According to the actor, the process of OTT taking over has already begun and she is all in for it. Chahatt Khanna admitted that she herself is an OTT person and loves watching the content shown on OTT platforms as opposed to the content shown on television. She said that she finds the content shown on TV to be very silly and thus she cannot relate to certain things shown there.

Also Read | Chahatt Khanna Speaks About Battle With Depression, Says She Will Come Out Of It Healthy'

Chahatt Khanna admitted that while she herself is a part of television, she is proud of the fact that she has not done any bizarre work. She further added that the makers of TV shows often take advantage of the humbleness of the audience and make a fool out of them with the content they show. The actor further continued by saying that people’s minds have gotten corrupted over the years by watching saas-bahu sagas and kitchen politics. The actor also admitted that she tells her friends to refrain from watching television shows as she does not agree to some content shown in some serials. Chahatt Khanna admitted that while the television industry is her source of income, she does not approve of how TV makers play with the minds of people.

Also Read | Chahatt Khanna Lashes Out At Online Trolls, Deactivates Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.