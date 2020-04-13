'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Simran Khanna Divorces Bharat Dudani, Says 'no Grudges'

Simran Khanna, who is a popular face in television and is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai told a media portal that she has parted ways with her husband. Married to Bharat Dudani, the actor has a son with him named Vineet. A leading media portal reported that the actor had filed for divorce earlier and it has come through, which Simran herself confirmed.

Simran Khanna reveals her divorce was mutual, there are no grudges

Simran Khanna also revealed to the media portal that there is no bad blood between her ex-husband and that they parted ways amicably. She further added that her ex-husband has got the custody of their son and she meets Vineet frequently. The actor often posts pictures with her son on her social media handle. She further clarified that neither she nor does Bharat hold any grudge against each other.

The actor is the sister of popular actor, Chahat Khanna. Chahat too had parted ways with her ex-husband Farhan khan and had reportedly said that she was sexually and mentally abused in the relationship.

Image Credits: Simran Khanna Official Instagram

