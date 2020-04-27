'Sanjivani 2' Actor Chandni Bhagwanani Stuck In Australia Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

As the Coronavirus lockdown continues, many people, including celebrities, are facing many issues. Some people have also been far away from home. TV actor Chandni Bhagwanani, who played the role of Dr. Asha Kanwar in Sanjivani 2, is also stuck in Australia. She travelled there for work purpose just before the lockdown came into effect. The actor also talked about an issue she is facing during the lockdown.

ALSO READ | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 12: Ishaani Tries To Confess Her Love To NV But Fails

Chandni Bhagwanani is stuck in Australia

The actor recently revealed in an interview that she came to Australia for a month for some professional work and by the time she was going back, everything was shut due to Coronavirus. She also said that she was staying in the hotel for a month but since the lockdown was extended, she rented an apartment in Melbourne with two other Indians. She furthermore also said that she tried to book her tickets when a bit of buffer time was given but all the flights were full and she also said that it was not safe to travel at that point of time.

ALSO READ | Sanjivani 2 Cast And The Characters They Play On The Indian Medical Drama Show

She also spoke about her finances and said that it is quite difficult to stay there as everything is expensive. Chandni Bhagwanani added that she is using up her savings in a bid to survive in the continent till she can return home to India. Chandni Bhagwanani added that she has two girls with whom she stays and feels comfortable talking to. The Sanjivani 2 actor's accommodation is on a sharing basis and she feels quite comfortable to stay apartment rather than in a hotel. The actor is also quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans with her social media posts.

ALSO READ | Sanjivani 2 Star, Surbhi Chandna's Twitter Selfie Says, "Wake Me Up When 14th April Ends"

ALSO READ | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 13, 2020: Sid And Ishaani Reunite

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.