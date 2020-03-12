Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 12: Ishaani Tries To Confess Her Love To NV But Fails

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopraa, and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday on Star Plus and Hotstar. Read to find out what happened in the latest episode of Sanjivani 2.

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 11

Sanjivani 2 written update for March 12, 2020

In the last Sanjivani 2 episode, NV asked Ishaani to light the Holika Dahan with him but Ishaani said that she wanted to talk to him regarding something. NV said that he knew what she wanted to say and she would get it by the end of the day. Bebe too urged her to light the fire later. She held NV’s hand and started walking around the fire. She tried confessing her love but NV could not hear her due to the sound of beats. She then shouted that she wanted to say something. Everyone stopped and wondered what she was up to.

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 5

Before Ishaan could get the opportunity to say anything, NV said that he knew what she wanted. He said that he had already signed the divorce papers for her, according to their deal and asked her to not worry. Everyone got shocked hearing it and the most shocked among them was Ishaani. Before she could speak up, Sid fainted. Everyone rushed to the hospital while Ishaani’s Mama and Mami smirked as they recalled feeding Sid drugged sweets.

In the hospital, Ishaani wondered whether she needed to get Sid’s MRI done once again. Meanwhile, Sid woke up and tried to saying something to Ishaani. As he tried speaking, Mama and Mami interrupted the conversation. Ishaani left from there and both of them decided to observe Sid from outside. Bittu asked Ishaani if she would really leave the house. Ishaani responded saying that she was not going anywhere. She decided to finally confess her love to NV and to not let him go.

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 4

Later that day, Bittu called NV and told him that Ishaani did not want to divorce him. NV got happy hearing it and went to search Ishaani. Sid found that some goons were kidnapping Ishaani and ran to stop them. However, the goons blamed him for asking them to kidnap Ishaani. Meanwhile, NV and everyone came there too and NV threatened the goons to reveal the truth. They told him that it was Sid who hired them. Ishaani's Mama brought fake police with him to arrest both Sid and Rahil. Sid tried to explain Ishaani but she did not listen to him at all and blamed him for planning everything. The goons ran away while the Police arrested Rahil and Sid.

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.