Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 13, 2020: Sid And Ishaani Reunite

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopra, and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday on Star Plus and Hotstar. Read to find out what happened in the latest episode of Sanjivani 2.

Sanjivani 2 written update for March 13, 2020

In the last episode of Sanjivani 2, Ishaani told NV that she did not want to divorce him. She said that she wanted to cancel the marriage deal and asked NV that would Mr. Ziddi agree to accept Mrs. Ziddi. NV agreed but teased her by saying that she needed to accept one condition. His condition was that they needed to get married and she needed to give him coffee.

Ishaani applied colour on his face and hugged him. Everyone rejoiced the moment and they decided to get married the following day. On the other hand, the fake police left Sid and Rahil in an abandoned place. Sid asked them why they did not take him to the police station but they did not respond to it, rather mocked them. Sid recalled that Mama and Mami fed sweets to them and sent them to Dharmshala so that they could plan everything. He realized that it was they who attacked him on his way to the mandap.

Ishaani and NV were in their room when Ishaani started thinking about Sid’s words. She wondered if Sid was really not at fault. NV asked her what was wrong but Ishaani said nothing. She later told him that she was worried about Sid and wondered how to send him medicines. Meanwhile, Mama and Mami told them that they would send it and asked them to not worry. On the other hand, the goons pointed the gun at Sid but Sid beat them and Rahil and Sid had a fight with the goons. They informed the police and said that they had kidnapped them. The Inspector asked the goons who hired them. They revealed that it was Vivek Arora and his wife.

Ishaani was looking in the mirror when NV went near her and complimented her. They both sat for the marriage and performed the ritual. By then, the Inspector came there and reveal Ishaani's Mama Mami's truth as they were the real culprits. Sid and Rahil came there too and the fake police gave the statement against Mama and Mami. Sid also said that it was they who attacked him on his way to marriage and the reason why he went in a coma.

Both Vivek and his wife admitted that they did everything. When Ishaani asked them the reason why they did all of that, they said that Sid was poor and they did not want her to get married to a poor guy. They also revealed that it was them who killed her parents. Ishaani got disgusted when she came to know the truth and was in complete shock. Meanwhile, Mami snatched the gun from the inspector and pointed it at Ishaani and Sid. She fired the gun but NV saved them.

Ishaani apologized to Sid for the misunderstanding while NV came there and asked her to not sacrifice her love for him. He asked her to go to her true love while Ishaani hugged. Later, NV went away and gave her hand to Sid. The episode ended as Sid and Ishaani reunited.

