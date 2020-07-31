Vishal Kotian Opens Up About His Character Birbal In Upcoming Show 'Akbar Ka Bal Birbal'

Actor Vishal Kotian is known for his acting skills in shows like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Shree Adi Manav, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and much more. The actor recently talked about playing the iconic historical character Birbal once again in his upcoming show Akbar Ka Bal Birbal. The actor also went on to reveal the highs and lows in the industry and much more.

During a recent interview with a news portal, Kotian said that he is playing Birbal once again and this time it is in a much bigger show. The actor also went on to say that a lot of his fans think that Birbal would have been just like him, witty, intelligent, and charming.

Kotian also added that he completely connects with the character and also he had never imagined that he would be able to play such a huge historical character. The Shree Adi Manav actor also revealed that he gets a lot of messages where people tell him that he is Birbal’s reincarnation.

Talking about his character, the actor revealed that playing Birbal is quite natural for him. He said that he does not have to work much on his body language or posture. He added that having a fit body also helps him immensely as Birbal has to look suave and stylish. He has also trained in martial arts and this time, Birbal will also be seen doing a lot of action scenes.

Vishal also revealed that the real challenge while playing Birbal is the language as he is a Mumbai boy with typical Mumbaiya Hindi. He also added that every time he plays Birbal, he has to speak in pure Avadhi Hindi and it also improved his language.

During the interview, the actor also went on to talk about his highs and lows, he said that he started working at the age of 18. He added that he had won a manhunt contest and knew nothing about acting. Kotian also revealed that he knew nothing about acting and learned about the craft on the job. The actor added that Ali Asgar, who plays Akbar in his new show, was his co-actor in his debut show.

The Kaahin Kissii Roz actor said that he has done a variety of roles and had been lucky to work with good directors on television. He concluded saying that he has come a long way and as someone once said, ‘The woods are lovely, dark and deep, but I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep’.

