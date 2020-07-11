Charu Asopa Keeps Husband's Last Name In Latest Video Amid Rumours About Their Split

Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa are reportedly having some 'trouble in paradise'. Earlier, it has been reported that the couple deleted photos of each other from their official social media handles. But recently, the actor took to her official YouTube handle and posted a video where she has not removed her husband’s last name. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Charu Asopa has not removed husband's last name from her video

Charu Asopa Sen took to her YouTube channel and posted a video titled ‘Beautiful Rainy Day | CHARU ASOPA SEN’. The video was posted on July 10, 2020, and has garnered over 47 thousand views. It also garnered over two thousand likes.

In the video, fans can see that Charu Asopa has left her house in the middle of a monsoon day to grab some coffee. She drove through the city listening to songs on her car radio. The actor then went to a mall to buy some groceries. The video was noted for Aspoa retaining her husband's last name, Sen.

On the other hand, Rajeev Sen had also taken to his official YouTube channel to post a video that was titled ‘ITS OVER’. It was posted over a month ago, but it clarifies that the couple has not split and apparently has no plans to do so any time soon. He also said that it is 'wrong to always think that something negative will happen' and asked his fans to be happy and cheerful.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knots back in the year 2019. She is known for shows like Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and others. The actor has also starred in a few movies like Call for Fun and Dekha Jo Pehli Baar.

