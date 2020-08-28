Charu Asopa Posts Adorable Wish For Sister-in-law Sushmita's Daughter Alisah On Birthday

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Charu Asopa who is married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in 2019 took to Instagram to wish niece Alisah on her birthday today. Sushmita Sen's daughter turned 11 years old today. See Charu's adorable post for the 11-year-old.

Charu Asopa's adorable picture with Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah

Charu Asopa shared an Instagram story a few hours ago when she wrote "Happy birthday beauty with brains...Alisah...May God give you all the happiness...Charu Mami loves you", and dedicated the picture to her dear niece. Alisah is Sushmita Sen's daughter who turned 11 years old today. Charu Asopa has been in the limelight ever since her rumoured marital troubles with husband Rajeev Sen were the talk of the town a few months ago. However, the current Instagram banter between the couple shows that things are probably back to normal.

Charu is a TV actor who is known for her roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Sneha, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Saudamini, Diya Aur Baati Hum as Roma Reddy, Tashan-e-Ishq and many more. Charu will next be seen as Heera Bai in the new show titled Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal. The show will also have actors like Ali Asgar as Akbar, Vishal Kotian as Birbal, and Aditi Sajwan as Rani Saheba.

Image courtesy: Asopa Charu Instagram story

Charu's sister in law and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen also took to Instagram to share an elaborate post with many adorable posts of Alisha on her 11th birthday today. Sushmita shared the pics from when Alisah was just a baby and then shared 5-6 pictures from as she grew older. Take a look at Sushmita's post.

TV actor Asopa Charu got married to Rajeev Sen, who is Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen’s brother. The model tied the knot with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor in 2019. Lately, the actress has been making it to the headlines for her marital trouble with Rajeev. Charu Asopa is currently living in Mumbai. On the other hand, her husband is in Delhi. According to reports, Rajeev who is soon to mark his Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder.

Promo Image courtesy: Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen Instagram

