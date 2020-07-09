Rajeev Sen Takes Down All Pics With Wife Charu Asopa After Denying Fallout Rumours

Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa recently deleted all the pictures with each other on Instagram amid rumours of a rift in their marriage. The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony last year in Goa. However, things do not seem to go well between the newlyweds as it was earlier reported that Rajeev and Charu's marriage has hit rock bottom. Although Rajeev rubbished all the rumours earlier, their recent social media action speaks louder than his words.

Rajeev and Charu delete pictures with each other on Instagram

Last month, an online portal had reported that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa had a fallout, after which Rajeev decided to move to Delhi. Soon after that, Charu changed her name on her social media handles and dropping her husband's surname. Shedding more light on the same, a source told the portal that the couple had been facing serious compatibility issues right from the beginning and things escalated even further after Rajeev moved to Delhi. The source also revealed that the duo has not been in touch with each other ever since then and Rajeev has also blocked his wife from all the social media platforms.

Earlier, addressing the rumours, Sushmita's brother rubbished all the reports in an interview with another portal and said just because he's in Delhi for work, people are speculating that they have had a fight and are no more together. However, his Instagram handle says a different story altogether as he has deleted all the pictures from their wedding.

On the other hand, Charu has also removed most of her wedding posts except for a few photos from her Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies. Rajeev's elder sister, Sushmita Sen still has all the pictures from the wedding on her Instagram profile.

Talking to a publication last year, the couple revealed that they had met in January 2019. When asked about what do they fight over, Rajeev had said that they fight a lot over petty things but added saying he feels that’s where it also shows how much they love each other while Charu said they're trying to come to a common ground. Meanwhile, Rajeev Sen is all set to mark his debut in Bollywood with Vivek Oberoi's Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?.

