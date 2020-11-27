Check Out Asim Riaz's Cute Gesture For Himanshi Khurana On Her Birthday

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met on a popular television show last year. The two started dating after the show and fans have loved the couple and even given them a cute name called AsiManshi for the fans to ship. Himanshi Khurana's birthday is today, November 27. The Punjabi actor is currently in Mohali celebrating with her beau Asim, her family, and some of her friends.

Himanshi Khurana's Birthday Celebration

Last year on Himanshi Khurana's birthday, Asim made her a heart-shaped parantha and confessed his love for the actor when they were a part of a popular television show. This year the actor is seen celebrating her birthday in Mohali and the videos from her party have surfaced online.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were both spotted in this video which surfaced and fans are excited about seeing them together. Birthday girl Himanshi can be seen wearing a satin silk dress in the video. Asim also gave his girlfriend a perfect gift by being a part of this surprise birthday bash. In this party, Himashi can be seen with her family and close ones celebrating at a cafe in Mohali. The venue is decorated with balloons. The lawns are decorated and a nicely placed long table can be seen. See the video here.

Himanshi is celebrating her birthday with her family.



May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, and you deserve the best of everything. Keep slaying ❤️



HBDHimanshi @realhimanshi #HimanshiKhurana #TeamHimanshi pic.twitter.com/bMfyPVGwwH — Himanshi Khurana FC (@TeamHimanshi) November 26, 2020

Himanshi's birthday was celebrated with fireworks to the countdown. Her family cheered on the whole time. According to Pinkvilla, Asim can even be heard saying Himanshi is the best and upon hearing these sweet words everyone else cheers for Asim. Apart from this video, some notable videos that the two have been a part of are the music videos the couple did. All of these music videos were released this year and have proved to be big hits. The real and great chemistry and the huge fan following the stars have might be one of the reasons why.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's videos

Kalla Sohna Nai - This is the first music video the two actors were seen together in. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and released on March 19, 2020.



Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam - This music video came out on August 10, 2020. It is sung by Arjit Singh, written by Kumaar and composed by Amaal Malik.



Afsos Karoge- This music video came out on September 2, 2020. The song is sung by Stebin Ben.

