'Ladachi Mi Lek Ga' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In This New Marathi Daily Soap

Zee Marathi has greeted the audience with yet another new show Ladachi Mi Lek Ga. The show started airing on Zee Marathi from this Monday, September 14, 2020. It is a family daily soap which will air Monday to Saturday at 7 PM. The promos of the show received good response from the audiences.

The plot of the daily soap revolves around the lives of a doctor, his wife nurse and his boss lady mother and their dynamics. As the show started airing a lot of people are wondering about the Ladachi Mi Lek Ga cast and Ladachi Mi Lek G actor name. For all the people who are still curious about Ladachi Mi Lek Ga cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Ladachi Mi Lek Ga cast

Mitali Mayekar as Kasturi

Mitali Mayekar is playing the role of Kasturi in Ladachi Mi Lek Ga cast. She is a loving and caring girl who always thinks about others. Due to poor financial condition at home, she had to sacrifice her dream of becoming a doctor even though she had the calibre of becoming one.

This show is Mitali Mayekar’s first TV show as a lead actor. Her girl next door image and humble character of a nurse is being praised by the audience. She was last seen in the ZEE5 Original Sex, Drugs & Theatre. She has appeared in several Marathi movies like Urfi, Aamhi Befikar among others. Mitali Mayekar’s husband is a popular Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar.

Also Read | Did You Know Marathi Film Star Pooja Sawant Appeared On 'Boogie Woogie'? Watch

Also Read | Shiv Thakre Celebrates 1 Year Since Winning Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, Thanks Fans

Aroh Velankar as Dr Saurabh

Ladachi Mi Lek Ga actor name is Aroh Welankar. He is playing one of the key roles in the show as Dr Saurabh. The character of Dr Saurabh is of a caring guy. For him being a doctor is not just his profession but with his kind nature, he also wins the hearts of his patients.

The chemistry between him and his newly appointed nurse Kasturi played by Mitali Mayekar will surely earn praises from the audience. Aroh Welankar started his career in theatre and made his debut in films with the 2013 Marathi movie Rege. Since then he has been a part of several Marathi movies. He was also a finalist on Bigg Boss Marathi’s season 2.

Also Read | Sundara Manamadhe Bharali Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In This Marathi Show

Also Read | 'Maza Hoshil Na' Shooting Location: Here's Where The Popular Marathi Show Is Shot

Smita Tambe as Mummy

Actor Smita Tambe is playing the role of Mummy in Ladachi Mi Lek Ga cast. Her character is of a lady don in the serial and she is the mother of Dr Saurabh. From the first episode itself, it seems like she is not very fond of Kasturi. The whole dynamics of their equation will be understood fully as the show progresses.

Smita Tambe is a popular actor who has worked in several Marathi, Hindi movies. She is also a celebrated theatre artist and has featured in popular TV shows too. She was recently seen in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga where she played the role of Smita Dwivedi, captain of Indian Kabaddi team.

Promo Image Credits: Mitali Mayekar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.