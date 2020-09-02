'Maza Hoshil Na' Shooting Location: Here's Where The Popular Marathi Show Is Shot

Maza Hoshil Na is a romantic drama series that airs on Zee TV. The popular show stars Virajas Kulkarni and Gautami Deshpande in the lead roles as Aditya and Sai, respectively. It also includes an ensemble cast of actors Achyut Potdar, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Sunil Tawde, Vidyadhar Joshi and Vinay Yedekar. As soon as the government decided to lift the lockdown from a few sectors, the actors were more than excited to jump back to their shoot locations.

Maza Hoshil Na shooting location

Also Read: Caarthick Raju's 'The Chase' First Look Poster Released By Vijay Sethupathi

Earlier when the lockdown was lifted, Maza Hoshil Na cast started shooting at a remote location in Satara, as it was mentioned in their Instagram stories. Soon after a few days, the Maza Hoshil Na cast got back to shooting in Mumbai. They are currently shooting in Thane, Mumbai.

The two lead actors of the show, Virajas Kulkarni and Gautami Deshpande shared pictures from their first day of shooting, on their Instagram account. Virajas Kulkarni is pretty active on social media and often shares some of his on-set glimpses, on Instagram.

Also Read: Suchita Trivedi Says She Gets Emotional Every Time She Hears 'Indiawaali Maa's' Song; Read

Back in June, when the team began shooting for Maza Hoshil Na, the lead actors travelled to Mumbai from their hometown Pune and had quarantined themselves for 14 days, before getting back for shooting. During an interview with Sakal, Gautami Deshpande shared that she was very excited to get back to work.

Also Read: As Kiccha Sudeepa Rings In His Birthday, Take A Look At His Personal And Professional Life

Maza Hoshil Na plot update

Currently, on the show Maza Hoshil Na, a lot of things have been taking place. Sai's parents have been pushing her to spend time with her husband-to-be Suyash. On the other hand, Aditya stops talking to his uncle for insulting Sai. One of Aditya's uncles asks Sai to come to their home for Ganpati Visarjan. However, Sai tells Aditya that she won't be coming for the visarjan. One of Aditya's uncles calls her up and asks her to come. Sai enters Aditya's house right before the visarjan is about to take place.

Also Read: Swwapnil Joshi's 'Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai' Was Remade Into A Punjabi Film Starring Gippy Grewal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.