Mahabharat: Karna Aka Pankaj Dheer's Death Scene Leaves Netizens Scarred

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is being reaired on DD National amid the lockdown and the show has been enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode of the show, the King of Anga, Surya Putra Karna faces his demise as Panu Putra takes his revenge and kills Karna in the war. After the episode was aired, fans took to social media to share their emotional messages for Karna Aka Pankaj Dheer's death scene from Mahabharat. Take a look at netizens who have reacted to Karna's death.

Fans react to Karna Aka Pankaj Dheer's death scene from Mahabharat

If you cried for Abhimanyu and didn’t for Karna💔 , You are a true hypocrite. #Mahabharat #Karna pic.twitter.com/EpUzkR2Blz — Nitin Singh Rajput🔥 (@nitinsingh188) May 11, 2020

Pankaj Ji : Mein Karn ke character ko is tarah play karna chahta hu ki jab bhi koi Karna ka naam le toh mera chehra samne aaye.



You did sir, you brilliantly did no one can even come close to what you have done as Karn, you portrayed Karn with all emotions. Respect#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/fwVLOxgTSq — Jayash Joshi (@JayashJoshi4) May 11, 2020

Though I am not a big fan of him, I do have a soft spot for Karn and Kunti as they could never acknowledge their relation, Kunti could never mother him, Karn had no right over Kunti's motherly love in the public eye 💔#Mahabharat #MahabharatOnDDBharti pic.twitter.com/8wOqiNpmKk — Surabhi (@Sword_wrap) May 11, 2020

Karna was a real hero and he is my most favorite character of Mahabharat.

His friendship with duryodhan was so pure..more than taking revenge from Arjun he was fulfilling his promise as a friend.. Respect and love to Mahadani karna🙏🏻❤️#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/3ZHFwrXyuf — Pragya Tiwari (@PragyaT99572650) May 11, 2020

Just wanna Tell you , YOU ARE THE BEST #PankajDheer sir. The way you portrayed every emotions of #Karna no one could. If i would ever hear KARNA, I will remember only your Face and acting. You hv lived this character by heart. Earned Many Fans.#Mahabharat #MahabharatOnDDBharti pic.twitter.com/T0TSBCqKzq — ✨ (@NidhiiTweets_) May 11, 2020

#karna #Mahabharat Karna-

The unsung hero and the beacon of friendship in Mahabharata! I'm just obliged to even see your story transpire. Will always be my favourite character! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HDsJrRUZL2 — Anjali Rajput (@crazybellee) May 11, 2020

The name #Karna will be remembered whenever true friendship is talked about🥺🔥



The Symbol of a "true friend" 🐐 #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/0zVWmzappS — αиιѕн 🚬 (@iSRKzAnish) May 11, 2020

An Appreciation To For Pankaj Dheer For Living The Character Of KARNA ❤️

Most Complex Character Of Mahabharat Suryaputra Karna ❤️#SuryaPutraKarna #Karna #Mahabharat #MahabharatOnDDBharti pic.twitter.com/Cl6vP31gPX — Dᴀᴍᴏɴ Sᴀʟᴠᴀᴛᴏʀᴇ 🎭 HBD Sujit 🍻 (@Akshay_Brigade) May 11, 2020

Arjun may have won the war but Karna won our hearts ♥️

All hail to the true warrior, Suryaputra Karna#Karna #Arjun #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/npVOEAWSjw — ☤ 𝑺𝒆𝒙𝒖𝒔 𝑬𝒙𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒔 ☤ (@WordOfTheGod) May 11, 2020

