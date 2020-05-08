Mahabharat: Video Of Dead Soldier Coming Back to Life Amid A Serious Scene Goes Viral

Ever since Prasar Bharti decided to re-run BR Chopra's iconic mythological show Mahabharat on DD National, the show has been garnering an overwhelming response from the audience. The epic drama frequently makes headlines due to various reasons and this time around, a TikTok video of one of the scenes from the show went viral, having everyone laughing their hearts out. After spotting a cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah, social media users have spotted yet another hilarious goof up in Mahabharat, which is currently making rounds on the internet.

Also Read | 'Mahabharat' Actor Puneeti Issar Experienced Real Injuries Essaying Dhuryodhan On Set

Bhishma Pitamah using Air Cooler 😂



Oh bhai maro mujhe maro pic.twitter.com/rn0ZKweVvB — Saiyaara🧢 (@BeingKushSharma) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Kiran Joneja Conveys Gratitude To Audiences Over 'so Much Love' For 'Mahabharat' Character

A hilarious TikTok video of a dead soldier coming back to life in Mahabharat goes viral

After spotting a cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah, played by Mukesh Khanna in Mahabharat, social media users could not hold back but troll the show yet again after another goof-up was spotted by a user and soon went viral on social media. In the viral video shared by a user on TikTok, a dead soldier in the Kurukshetra war zone is seen coming to life during a very emotional scene. In the scene, Ganga, played by Kiran Juneja, is having a heartfelt conversation with her son Bhishma, who is lying on the death bed while a lot of other dead soldiers were also lying in the background.

Out of all the soldiers, one among them is seen moving as he lifts his head and later realises that the camera is still rolling, so continues playing dead again. The video has received over 3.4 million views, with more than 238k likes and around 8500 shares on it. Check out the TikTok video below:

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Singing Mahabharat Song In 1989 Leaves Fans Stunned; Watch Viral Video

A TikTok user by the name @its_vatan_sharnma shared the clip from the show and captioned it writing, "Mahabharat ka murda jivit ho gaya. Shooting abhi puri nahi hui." (A Dead soldier in Mahabharat comes to life while the shooting was not yet complete.)

The first episode of Mahabharat's rerun premiered on March 28, 2020, to keep the fans entertained amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The show airs twice every day, i.e. 12 pm and 7 pm. However, the show originally aired from 1988 to 1990. The show was directed by Ravi Chopra while the music of the show is composed by Raj Kamal.

Also Read | Mahabharat's Cheer-haran Scene Took 20 Days To Shoot, Reveals Pooja Sharma Aka Draupadi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.