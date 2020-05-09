Mahabharat's Nitish Bhardwaj Shares Pic With His Co-star From 'Nache Nagin Gali Gali'

Mahabharat is breaking several records with its epic re-run during the lockdown. The stars from the series have also been interacting with fans on social media and keeping in touch with them. Recently, actor Nitish Bhardwaj, who essayed the role of Krishna in Mahabharat, took to social media and shared a couple of pictures with yesteryear Bollywood star Meenakshi Sheshadri. In the post, he also revealed that he has worked with her in the film Nache Nagin Gali Gali. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Read Also | Mahabharat: Video Of Dead Soldier Coming Back to Life Amid A Serious Scene Goes Viral

Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bhardwaj shares pic with Meenakshi Sheshadri

Mahabharat's Krishan Nitish Bhardwaj took to his Twitter on May 7, 2020, and shared a couple of pics from his and Meenakshi Sheshadri's film Nache Nagin Gali Gali. He shares two pictures, out of which one seems like it is from the promotion of the film. The second picture looks like a poster from the film. While sharing the tweet, he wrote things about his heroine, “Meenakshi Sheshadri, my heroine in ‘Nache Nagin Gali Gali". After this, he was seen asking about the whereabouts of Meenakshi and her health. He wrote "Where are you Meenu Mausi? I hope you are safe & with family. Thinking of you. You were kind to me in the shoot. #Meenakshisheshadri #MeenakshiSeshadri”. Take a look at the tweet here.

Meenakshi Sheshadri, my heroine in 'Nache Nagin Gali Gali'; Where are you Meenu Mausi? I hope you are safe & with family. Thinking of you. You were kind to me in the shoot.#Meenakshisheshadri #MeenakshiSeshadri @timesofindia @filmfare @htTweets pic.twitter.com/pDcEHy24mr — Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishkrishna8) May 7, 2020

Read Also | Mahabharat Written Update May 7 And May 8 | The War Has Started To Become More Fierce

Nache Nagin Gali Gali is a film directed by Mohanji Prasad in 1989. This film featured Meenakshi and Nitish in the roles of shape-shifting snakes. The film is a love story where the shape-shifting snakes get separated in a festival and get back to each other.

Read Also | Mahabharat: Draupadis ‘cheer Haran’ Scene Was Shot Without Any VFX; Find Out How

After Nitish Bhardwaj, Meenakshi also took to her social media and has been sharing videos of her in the lockdown. She also advised fans to look after themselves and those around them. Earlier this month, Meenakshi expressed her grief over co-actor Rishi Kapoor’s death. In the video, Meenakshi said: “It’s with a very heavy heart that I am talking to you today in memory of two fantastic actors the Bollywood industry – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. We have lost both these great personalities in just the last few days. It is a tremendous loss not just for the audiences and fans, but for the film industry itself. We have lost such talented artists and such wonderful human beings. I have been fortunate to work with Shri Rishi Kapoor, in five films, especially the most famous – Damini. It was a wonderful experience working with him. He was a very considerate co-star, a great co-star brought the best in me. I will remember you Rishi ji always.”

Read Also | 'Mahabharat' Actor Puneeti Issar Experienced Real Injuries Essaying Dhuryodhan On Set

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.