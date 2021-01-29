Chhavi Pandey Gets New Element On 'Prem Bandhan', Says 'felt Like Durga Took Over Her'

Chhavi Pandey, who is currently essaying the role of Janki in the television show Prem Bandhan, has recently completed a very crucial scene in the show. In the daily soap, Chhavi gets into a whole new element where she goes on to protect her family from a bunch of goons. Eventually, according to Chhavi, it was really Goddess Durga, the goddess who, during this scene, really took over her, representing war, power and defence.

According to Chhavi Pandey’s PR team, the actor went on to speak about the sequence revealing, “The scene was very intense and filled with multiple emotions. I already knew I had to give my everything for this sequence and when the director said ‘Action!’ all my emotions just poured out”.

She added, “It is very true that one can do anything to save their family, and I felt this while playing my character. I am glad the scene captured the essence of the character's emotions so perfectly as even I feel no one should let anything wrong happen to them or their family and should always stand for themselves”. “And the best part was, it portrayed Goddess Durga that according to me is hidden in everyone. And I loved performing it, revealed Chhavi” A picture of the actor was also shared by the PR team where she can be seen fuming as she holds a shovel in her hand. Take a look.

Also read | Kundali Bhagya's Manit Jaura Stops Gymming For His Role In Show 'Prem Bandhan'

(Image courtesy: PR Handout)

Also read | Aman Gandhi To Play 'a Fun-loving Character' In Dangal TV's 'Prem Bandhan'

About Prem Bandhan cast and plot

Prem Bandhan is a tale about Janki Srivastav essayed by Chhavi Pandey. She is from a lower-middle-class family and believes in little things in pursuit of happiness. Without understanding that he is mentally ill, she gets married to Harsh, played by Manit. In their married life, the story revolves around how the two deal with each other. The show, Prem Bandhan, is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms.

The show is set in Darbhanga, Bihar. Meanwhile, alongside Payas Pandit, Monica Khanna, Tripti Shankhdar, and others in pivotal roles, the new Dangal TV program Prem Bandhan also stars Chhavi Pandey as the female lead. Fans and viewers can watch the show at 7:30 pm from Monday to Saturday exclusively on Dangal TV.

Also read | Chhavi Pandey Speaks About Her Character On The Show 'Prem Bandhan'

Also read | Maheep Kapoor Shares Her Karwa Chauth Pics Over The Years; See Photos

(Story credit: Chhavi Pandey's spokesperson/ PR Team)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.