'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Most Glamorous Looks To Check Out

Television actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is known for playing the role of Meher Kaur Dhillion in the popular television show Choti Sarrdaarni. Despite being an ace actor, very few know that she is also a beauty pageant titleholder. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was rewarded with the title of Miss India Manipur in 2018. She has a huge following and the fans love her for her screen presence. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is one of the most stylish actors on television and has a great sense of style. Check out some of her most stylish looks here.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s glamorous looks

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looked like a dream come true in a yellow coloured traditional jacket. She wore a baby blue coloured traditional outfit underneath and the light coloured blended together perfectly. She left her hair open in soft curls and kept her make up to a minimum. Nimrit accessorised the look with a pearl-studded bangle to complete the look.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was a vision to behold in a shimmering mini dress. She wore a bright red coloured lipstick to add colour to the attire. She complimented the dress with a pair of big silver earrings. She left her hair open as she posed for the lens.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looked mesmerising in red traditional attire. The all-red look looked glamorous as she added a pair of heavy golden earrings to complete the look. She posed for the picture in an outdoor shoot.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was a sight to the sore eyes as she wore a baby pink coloured gown. She looked breath-taking in the attire. She stole the heart of the netizens with her grace and elegance in the photo. Many complimented her and even said that she looked beautiful in the attire.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia wore a black coloured traditional dress with a floral print. She had her hair tied up in a glamorous hairdo. She wore a pair of golden heavy earring too complement the look. She wore minimum makeup and posed for an outdoor photoshoot.

