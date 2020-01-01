Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Style File Will Surely Give You Major Fashion Goals

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia started her career as a model. She won The Tiara Queen by TGPC and was also crowned Best In Evening Gown Wear. She was also the winner of Femina Miss India 2018 from Manipur. However, before venturing on her television career, Nimrit was a lawyer and also worked as a theatre artist. She has been acting theatre for more than 15 years. She has also appeared in various music videos for a number of songs. Currently, she plays the lead character in primetime show Choti Sarrdaarni. In very less time, she has developed a loyal fanbase for herself. The actor is also known for her amazing acting and unique sense of style. Let's take look at the fashion lookbook of the Choti Sarrdaarni actor.

Embellishment never goes out of style:

As New Year is just around the corner and you might be confused about how to style that bling dress for the party. Do not worry the young and glamorous actor has covered it for you. Nimrit seems to be a big fan of bling and sequins. Her Instagram has a lot of her pictures in sequin mini dresses. Well, the actor has styled her bling with perfect cascading curls hairdo and minimal makeup look. Nimrit gives some serious fashion goals in rose gold and a silver bling mini dresses.

Ethnic lookbook:

Nimrit looks pretty glamorous and chic in her stunning western attires. But, the actor also knows how to style the ethnic outfits just right. Nimrit is quite often seen sporting ethnic ensemble in the show as she plays the role of a Punjabi. Apart from that Nimrit has also sported a gorgeous traditional white and red saree. Check out her amazing ethnic attires below.

Casual attire:

