Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia And Others Who Made Their TV Debut In 2019

Television News

Here is a list of all the popular debuts in Indian television for the year 2019 including Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Read on to know more.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia

The year 2019 has seen a lot of debuts in Indian television. Many young fresh faces have entered the world of Indian daily soap and tried to make a mark with their performance. Here is a list of female actors who made their debut this year:

Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia started her career as a model. She won The Tiara Queen by TGPC and was also crowned Best In Evening Gown Wear. She was also the winner of Femina Miss India 2018 from Manipur. However, before venturing on her television career, Nimrit was a lawyer and also worked as a theatre artist. She has been acting theatre for more than 15 years. She has also appeared in various music videos for a number of songs. Currently, she plays the lead character in Choti Sarrdaarni.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's Kaveri Priyam

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kaveri Priyam has started her television acting career with the Indian daily soap Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil in 2016. After that, she worked in Naagin 2 and Savdhaan India. She has also worked in a few short films like Only You in 2016 and Paanch Peti in 2017. She has also starred in Tishnagi in 2018. Currently, she is playing the part of Kuhu in Star TV's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Bahu Begam's Diana Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mahira Khan or Diana Khan is an Indian daily soap actor. She came into fame after playing the role of Myra Sarfaraz Sheikh in the daily soap Humsafar. However, she had started her career in 2013 with the youth television series, Gumrah- End of Innocence. In 2015, she had played the role of Jaswinder Khurrana in Parvarrish Season 2. She made her film debut with Ghayal Once Again in 2016. She also in a couple of Bollywood films like Mehroom and Kabaddi. She also featured in the television commercial for a chocolate brand. Currently, she is playing the character of Sharaya in Bahu Begum.

