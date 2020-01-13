'Choti Sarrdaarni' Starcast Celebrates Lohri With Great Pomp And Fervour; See Pictures

Choti Sarrdaarni is a popular television series starring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak, as Meher Kaur Dhillon, Sarabjit Singh Gill, and Paramjit Singh Gill respectively. Recently, the show featured the festival of Lohri in the backdrop of Amritsar, Punjab.

Meanwhile, the star cast is having real fun off-screen on the auspicious occasion. Have a look at the Choti Sarrdaarni stars having a gala time on Lohri:

Behind-the-screen celebration Lohri celebration

The lead actors planned to have a great time on the occasion of this winter festival. They donned vibrant ethnic outfits and gave out jolly vibes with the people around them. This incredible atmosphere also made its way to the internet. Kaur, Rekhi, and Tak posted their pictures on social media. They dazzled in voguish attires.

While Meher was slaying her look in Patiala Salwar, baby Paramjit melted everyone’s heart with his beauteous smile. Have a look at some of their mind-blowing pictures.

Nimrit Kaur’s attire

The actor sported contrast colours with utmost grace. She donned hot pink Kurta with green-shade Patiala and a heavy dupatta. She accessorized Matha Tikka and large dangling earrings for a complete look.

On the other hand, Avinesh Rekhi swayed people with his embellished ethnic wear. He wore blue shaded Kurta with a similar Pugree. His outfit matched with the little Kevina Tak. Check out their fun-filled celebration boomerangs and videos.

