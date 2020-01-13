The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Choti Sarrdaarni' Starcast Celebrates Lohri With Great Pomp And Fervour; See Pictures

Television News

'Choti Sarrdaarni', a popular television show, premiered on July 1, 2019. Have a sneak-peek at the cast of the show having Lohri fun off-screen.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Choti Sarrdaarni

Choti Sarrdaarni is a popular television series starring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak, as Meher Kaur Dhillon, Sarabjit Singh Gill, and Paramjit Singh Gill respectively. Recently, the show featured the festival of Lohri in the backdrop of Amritsar, Punjab.

Meanwhile, the star cast is having real fun off-screen on the auspicious occasion. Have a look at the Choti Sarrdaarni stars having a gala time on Lohri:

Behind-the-screen celebration Lohri celebration

The lead actors planned to have a great time on the occasion of this winter festival. They donned vibrant ethnic outfits and gave out jolly vibes with the people around them. This incredible atmosphere also made its way to the internet. Kaur, Rekhi, and Tak posted their pictures on social media. They dazzled in voguish attires.

While Meher was slaying her look in Patiala Salwar, baby Paramjit melted everyone’s heart with his beauteous smile. Have a look at some of their mind-blowing pictures. 

Nimrit Kaur’s attire 

The actor sported contrast colours with utmost grace. She donned hot pink Kurta with green-shade Patiala and a heavy dupatta. She accessorized Matha Tikka and large dangling earrings for a complete look.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia) on

On the other hand, Avinesh Rekhi swayed people with his embellished ethnic wear. He wore blue shaded Kurta with a similar Pugree. His outfit matched with the little Kevina Tak. Check out their fun-filled celebration boomerangs and videos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kevina tak (param) (@kevina_tak) on

 Also read: Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 02, 2020: Robby Found Meher's Reports

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kevina tak (param) (@kevina_tak) on

 Also read: Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates January 08, 2020: Sarab And Meher Celebrate Lohri

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kevina tak (param) (@kevina_tak) on

Also read: Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 10, 2020: Meher And Param Go For Blood Test

Also read: Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 7, 2020: Harleen Is Upset With Param

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SC ADJOURNS 'RIGHT TO PRAY' HEARING
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION