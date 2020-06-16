'Choti Sarrdaarni' And Other Shows To Come Soon On Colors TV; Read Details

In recent developments, fans favourite shows like Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Mar Jaavan will soon return to Colors TV soon. The official Twitter handle of Colors TV recently shared this announcement.

Choti Sarrdaarni

Purane rishton ka sath hoga, naye ehasaason ka naya andaaz hoga, anokhe jazbaaton ke sath #ChotiSarrdaarni ka ek baar fir aagaz hoga. Jald sirf #Colors par.





The makers of the show and Colors TV recently announced that the show Choti Sarrdaarni will be aired soon on the channel. The show will restart from the new episodes. Choti Sarrdaarni is an Indian drama television series that premiered on July 1, 2019, on Colors TV. The show stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak in leading roles.

Based in Punjab’s Sardool Garh, the daily soap traces the life of Meher Dhillon (played by Nimrit Kaur), who is a level headed Punjabi girl and dreams of having a perfect life with Manav (played by Hitesh Bharadwaj), the one she loves. However, all her dreams and hopes come crashing down due to unforeseen circumstances created by Meher’s mother, and Meher is left to fight her own battles. She then meets Sarabjit Gill, a single father, and her life takes an unexpected turn.

Om Namah Shivaay

Jaaniye Shiv Stotra ka mahatva!🔱#OmNamahShivaay, shuru ho raha hai 18th June se, har raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par

After re-introducing some of the popular shows, Colors TV is all set to add another classic to its slew of offerings. The channel will soon telecast Om Namah Shivay, which will be an epic saga which will showcase the glorious and eternal life of Lord Shiva.

Produced by Dheeraj Kumar, the show will depict the spirituality, divinity, and the rising power of Lord Shiva which governed the destiny of the universe. Featuring Samar Jai Singh, Yashodhan Rana, Gayatri Shastri, Manjeet Kullar, and Sandeep Mehta, the show will premiere on June 18, 2020, at 9.00 PM and will be aired every day.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan

The show Ishq Mein Marjawan will narrate a romantic thriller story revolving around love and revenge. The last season starred Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Aalisha Panwar, and Sonarika Bhadoria in leading roles. The audience loved the first season, and the actors too gained popularity amongst the viewers.

The show was aired in September 2017 and went on till June 2019. Now, the second season of the show will be soon aired on Colors TV which will feature Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha.

