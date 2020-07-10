'Choti Sarrdaarni' Back With Adorable Arguments Between Meher And Sarabjit; See Here

Much-loved television serial Choti Sarrdaarni is all set to make a comeback on Colors channel on July 13, 2020. The show will bring back the bittersweet relationship shared by the main characters, Sarabjit and Meher. The latest promo posted on the official Instagram handle of the channel tries to showcase the story so far with an adorable argument between the two fan-favourite characters.

Choti Sarrdaarni to be back on television

In the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a number of television shows had to be pulled off-air due to the inability to shoot fresh content, following the guidelines laid down by the government. Viacom 18’s entertainment channel, Colors TV, recently revealed that a number of shows including Choti Sarrdaarni are now making a comeback.

A short ‘story so far’ video was posted on the channel’s official Instagram handle, informing the audience that the playful banter between Sarabjit and Meher is all set to make a comeback from July 13, 2020. The song ‘Mere Hath Me’ can be heard playing in the background while various romantic and sweet scenes from the serial Choti Sarrdaarni play out to refresh the audience’s memory.

In one of the scenes, Sarabjit can also be seen placing a red rose in Meher’s hair while she is completely frozen. Another clip showcases the budding romance between them as they hold each other’s hand next to a traditional bonfire.

Read Simran Sachdeva Leaves Show 'Choti Sarrdaarni'; Says 'One Of The Producers Misbehaved'

Also read 'Choti Sarrdaarni' And Other Shows To Come Soon On Colors TV; Read Details

In the video posted, Sarabjit and Meher can be seen having an argument in the bedroom. They can be seen pulling each other’s leg to make sure the other person is annoyed. They can also be seen discussing how Param does not want to cut the cake and who will be the one to convince him otherwise.

Meher also ends up calling Sarabjit ‘Good Boy’ which does not go well with him. They are both busy roasting each other while entertaining the viewers to the fullest. The caption of the post speaks about the comeback of this bitter-sweet couple on Indian television on Monday. Have a look at the post made by Colors Instagram handle here.

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Instagram

Read 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Mansi Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her Adorable Newborn Son; See

Also read 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Mansi Sharma & Husband Yuvraaj Hans Become Parents To Baby Boy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.