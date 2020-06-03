Simran Sachdeva Leaves Show 'Choti Sarrdaarni'; Says 'One Of The Producers Misbehaved'

Simran Sachdeva who played a key role in Zee TV’s Choti Sarrdaarni won’t be a part of the cast anymore. The actor is reportedly replaced by Drishti Grewal. Though the makers of Choti Sarrdaarni has not released any official statement regarding the same, Simran Sachdeva shared that she was being pressurised for a pay cut and even one of the makers misbehaved with her.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Simran Sachdeva said that there is more than one reason for her exit from the show Choti Sarrdaarni. She said that the producers pressurised her to take around a forty percent pay cut which was not feasible for her. Simran Sachdeva also mentioned that she has faced many issues with the production house regarding the payments as the cast members were not paid on time.

Furthermore, the Choti Sarrdaarni actor said that one of the producers misbehaved with her and was extremely disrespectful. She wrapped up her conversation saying that because of the lockdown she had an option to either continue being a part of Choti Sarrdaarni or leave it, so she chose to take an exit from the show.

Also Read| 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update March 23: Sarab plans Gini and Rana's wedding

'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor Mansi & husband Yuvraaj welcome a baby boy

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Mansi Sharma who essays the role of Harleen on the show and her husband Yuvraaj Hans have become parents to a baby boy. Mansi Sharma and Yuvraaj Hans are inevitably thrilled after welcoming their little bundle of joy. She was replaced by Simran Sachdeva.

Also Read| 'Choti Sarrdaarni' ticks double century; cast celebrates the achievement

The Choti Sarrdaarni actor's husband Yuvraaj Hans who is also the son of renowned singer Hans Raj Hans took to his social media to announce the good news. He revealed the baby to be a boy on his social media. Yuvraaj Hans also revealed that his wife Mansi delivered their baby boy in Chandigarh.

Yuvraaj also shared a beautiful picture on his social media wherein he can be seen holding the tiny fingers of the baby boy. He shared a heartfelt caption along with the picture wherein he stated how they will forever hold the hands of their child and guide him. Take a look at his posts.

Also Read| 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor Nimrit Kaur recalls getting bullied; says 'It was humiliating'

Also Read| 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor Anita Raaj accused of violating lockdown; police complaint filed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.