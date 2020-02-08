'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update: Here's The Top Five Highlights Of The Week

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here are five key highlights of the week.

Choti Sarrdaarni Highlight From February 3

Sarabjeet wants Meher to give birth to their child at their hospital and takes her for a check-up. Meher's pregnancy is getting Sarab and Meher more close to each other. Meher requests him to focus on the upcoming elections.

Harleen and Sarabjeet talk about some government papers. Sarabjeet is dividing his work and thinks that Meher can handle the work better than anyone else. This turns Harleen against Meher.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' written update Feb 6: Kulwant and Harleen angry with Meher

Choti Sarrdaarni Highlights From February 4

Kulwant is excited about Meher's baby and she tells Amrita and Jeeto to decorate Meher's room to welcome her. Kulwant visits the hospital to ask about the candidate list for the election.

She meets Harleen and speaks to her about it. Harleen informs her that it is with Sarab. Following that, Sarab comes and hands over the candidate list to Harleen and she gets shocked.

ALSO READ | Choti Sarrdaarni written update Feb 5: Meher thinks Kulwant does not deserve to be an MLA

Choti Sarrdaarni Highlight From February 5

Harleen sees the candidate list and finds Kulwant Kaur's name. Dolly interrupts in between and explains Kulwant's relation with Sarab. Moreover, Sarab then talks about Kulwant's hard work and how she always wanted to win the elections. Kulwant then feels good about it and checks other names on the list. However, Meher has a different opinion over this. She thinks Kulwant does not deserve to be an MLA.

ALSO READ | Choti Sarrdaarni written update Feb 4: Harleen is shocked on seeing the list of candidates

Choti Sarrdaarni Highlight From February 6

Kulwant is shocked that she did not get the party ticket but Jagga got it instead. The host calls Jagga on stage and while the latter tries to explain the situation to Kulwant, she tells him not to. Kulwant thinks about the situation and gets angry about it.

Jagga and Meher have a conversation about what happened and how becoming an MLA was their mom's dream. Following that, Meher conveys that it is not about their mom but about the people. And she feels that Jagga is a better leader. This makes Kulwant and Harleen angry.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's most glamorous looks to check out

Choti Sarrdaarni Highlight From February 7

Harleen tries to convince Meher to go to her mother's place for baby's delivery. Meher tell Harleen that she doesn’t believe in traditions. Harleen says she cares for her. Meher says if that makes Harleen happy she would go.

Harleen hugs her and says thank you. Meher requests Sarabjeet to let her go to her own home for the delivery of her baby, as it is a tradition to be followed. However, Sarabjeet denies her request and reacts furiously.

Image Source: A still from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.