Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update Feb 5: Meher Thinks Kulwant Does Not Deserve To Be An MLA

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 5 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update for February 5

Harleen sees the candidate list and finds Kulwant Kaur's name. Dolly interrupts in between and explains Kulwant's relation with Sarab. Moreover, Sarab then talks about Kulwant's hard work and how she always wanted to win the elections. Kulwant then feels good about it and checks other names on the list.

Sarab leaves the hospital and reaches home. Following that, he enters Param's room where he sees Meher teaching Param. Param sees Sarab and tells him that Meher was missing him when he was not at home. Meher smiles when she looks at Sarabjeet. Following that, Sarab talks to Meher about Kulwant's name on the list and Meher requests him to remove her name.

Kulwant dreams of becoming an MLA but Sarab withdraws her name after Meher tells him so. Meanwhile, Rovi hears Sarab and Meher's conversation and informs Harleen and Dolly about it. Harleen is happy to hear the news and she thinks that now the election meeting will be interesting.

Kulwant practices her speech for the election meeting. Yuvi wishes Kulwant good luck for her speech. Everyone gathers for the meeting in the hall. Kulwant, Pathak, and Jagga get ready for their speeches. Furthermore, Harleen smiles thinking about the insult that Kulwant will now have to deal with.

Sarab's manager announces the candidates. Sarab calls Meher on stage to sit with him but she refuses. Kulwant does not get the party ticket; however, Jagga gets it. The audience is shocked upon witnessing Kulwant's situation.

