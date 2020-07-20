'Choti Sarrdaarni' Teaser: Meher And Sarab's Baby Gets Kidnapped From The Hospital? Watch

Ever since shoots have been allowed to resume, many popular daily soaps are making a comeback. While for some the plot is picking up from where it was left, for others new twists and turns come their way. Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has already started airing fresh episodes picking up from where the show left off before the lockdown. The teaser for today's episode shows a new challenge in the lives of Meher and Sarab. Here's what it is about.

Choti Sarrdaarni teaser shows Meher and Sarab's baby kidnapped

Colors TV's new teaser for Choti Sarrdaarni shows that Meher has given birth to a healthy baby and Sarab showing love to his new child. Their naughty little Sardar, Param is also excited to meet his new sibling. However, tragedy soon strikes the new parent as the nurse tells Meher that her baby is not in the crib.

A distraught Meher screams out for Sarab who comes running to her aid. He sees her anxious and unstable as the nurse pleads her to keep control. While trying to understand her words, he looks at the crib and understood the plight they are in. He calms Meher and promises her to bring back their child.

As Sarab goes out of the room, he sees a masked man pushing the crib with his child in it. He engages in a fight with the kidnapper. Although he manages to fight him off, the crib gets pushed by mistake and it goes into a room full of orphan babies. A doctor lets Sarab know that their baby got mixed and are unable to identify which one is theirs.

The caption to the post, says, "#ChotiSarrdaarni Yeh nayi chunauti ka kaise karenge Meher aur Sarab saamna? 😬". Choti Sarrdaarni airs at 7:30 pm from Monday to Friday and can be live-streamed on Voot. Take a look at the teaser here:

Also Read: 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Mansi Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her Adorable Newborn Son; See

The July 16 episode of Choti Sarrdaarni showed Meher being rushed to the hospital after being hit by the car. The doctor asked the family that due to the critical situation, should they save the mother or the baby. Without a thought, Harleen asked him to save the mother.

Also Read: 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | July 16, 2020: Meher Is Rushed To The Hospital

As the family waited on anxiously during the operation, Sarab tried to console a scared Param. He also thought about the time when he was having a moment with Meher regarding the arrival of their new baby. With a heavy heart, he signed the necessary documents to save Meher's life. However, after the operation ended, the doctor informed them that both Meher and the baby were safe.

Also Read: 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Back With Adorable Arguments Between Meher And Sarabjit; See Here

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update: Sarab And Meher Save Ginni And Rana From Harleen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.