Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update: Sarab And Meher Save Ginni And Rana From Harleen

Much-loved television serial Choti Sarrdaarni made a comeback on the Colors channel on July 13, 2020. The show will bring back the bittersweet relationship shared by the main characters, Sarabjit and Meher. Here is what happened in the latest episode of Choti Sardarrni.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update

The episode starts with Sarab seeing the nurse taking a picture of Meher’s file. He questions her and asks her the reason behind taking a picture of her file. She says that she did it by mistake. Meanwhile, Param is seen crying as Sarab looks at him. Sarab recalls the past incident where Param is seen asking Yuvi about a basket at the wedding.

Both Yuvi and Param are seen pushing the basket as it falls down and some apples fall down from it. Perry is seen coming out and Meher is seen coming towards the corridor. Meher sees Perry’s back but he hides. Meher tells Sarab that she feels like something wrong is about to happen. She says that Sandhu’s won’t sit silently.

Sarab says that no one can beat the lioness especially when her lion is standing next to her. Sarab comes back from his thoughts and is seen holding Meher’s hand. He says it is getting difficult to decide anything without her and the time is slipping from his hand. He wishes that he could reverse what happened.

Sarab recalls Kulwant saying that he did a good arrangement. A man spills juice on Rana’s sherwani. Harleen asks the man to leave and ensures that she will get a new one. Rana goes to the room to clean it where Perry gives him a fainting medicine. While Perry grabs Rana, Rana’s hand touches a vase and it drops on the floor. Meher sees it and runs to check, however, Harleen stops her and asks her to go attend the guests. Harleen asks Perry to leave.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Meher is being taken to the operation theatre. Param comes to Sarab crying and says this is all his fault. Sarab calms him down, Param says that he cannot see his Meher Mama and baby in pain. Sarab recalls that Param had said to Yuvi at the wedding that the baby is coming. Sandhu comes to the wedding and Meher looks for Rana. Harleen goes to bring the bride.

Harleen brings Ginni downstairs. Ginni says to Rana that she is thankful to God that she is alive. Rana Ginni asks about Perry, Rana recalls that he was tied in the car. The episode ends with Harleen saying that the couple she kept hidden isn’t Ginni and Rana. To which, Sarab and Meher reveal their faces.

