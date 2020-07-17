'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | July 16, 2020: Meher Is Rushed To The Hospital

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the most popular Hindi romance-drama tv shows. The first episode premiered on July 01, 2019, and the show features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak in lead roles. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher, Avinesh Rekhi plays the role of Sarabjit and Kevin Tak essays Paramjit.

In the latest episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher planned to visit her parents, however, on the way to meet her parents, Meher gets injured and is rushed to the hospital. With all that said, read on to know Choti Sarrdaarni written update for July 16, 2020:

Choti Sarrdaarni written update for July 16, 2020

The episode started with Sarab and Meher. The two revealed their faces and Sarab asked Sandhu to explain everything. Kulwant asked about Rana's presence after which Rana and Ginny arrived married. The cops took Sandhu, and Param and Yuvi have a discussion of waving goodbye to Meher. Sarab went to Meher and told her that she is the first woman to go to her parent's place after the wedding for delivery and the two then shared an adorable moment with each other.

Sarab got scared upon seeing Meher shouting at the cockroach and then Meher laughed at Sarab's frightened reaction. Meanwhile, Param and Yuvi had an argument regarding Meher going to her parent's place with Yuvi. Param said he will not allow Meher to go and took the hand brake while the argument and car started heading in the reverse direction. Sarab faced towards the other side. Meher quickly pushed Sarab away, however, she got hit by the car herself.

Param cried feeling guilty about the whole situation. The scene then shifted to the hospital and the doctor asked whom they should save--the baby or the mother--which left the family shocked. Harleen suggested that without a second thought they should save Meher. Sarab consoled Param, who is feeling bad about the situation and asked him to keep praying.

Sarab started thinking about how he can snatch the baby's life. A flashback appeared and showed Sarab showing the baby carrier he got to Meher and Meher reminded him there's still time for the baby to arrive. Sarab told Meher that he liked the strawberry colour. Meher then expressed her cravings for strawberry ice cream. She ordered the ice cream and also asked to give carrot halwa to him and Param. They also had a discussion regarding the baby being in Sarab's team and the flashback ended.

Sarab cried on the loss of the baby and started thinking about Param. Meanwhile, Param and Yuvi started praying. Sarab took the decision of saving the mother and signed the necessary documents. Kulwant and Hareleen agreed with his decision. Bittu and Rana also tried consoling Sarab. Meanwhile, the doctor informed that both the mother as well as the baby's lives are in danger. Param then continued praying. Soon, a doctor arrived and looked at Param.

