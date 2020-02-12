Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update Feb 11: Meher Gets Emotional During The Baby Shower

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 11 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update for February 11

Meher and Sarab's families are having a good time at Meher's baby shower. Both Sarab and Meher's friends also join the ceremony. Meher gets emotional during the ceremony and feels blessed to have such a great family. Meher sits on the swing that Sarab decorated for her. Following that, Kulwant blesses Meher. Harleen whispers in Meher's ears that she would not be able to accept the baby.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update February 10: Jagga Gets Caught By The Cops

Moreover, Meher tells Param to ask Sarab not to have a sad expression as he would not look good in the photos. Param listens to his mom and tells Sarab that he has a pumpkin face that does not look good in photos. Sarab misunderstands and looks at Meher. Following that, Meher shows her palm to Sarab with sorry written on it.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update: Here's The Top Five Highlights Of The Week

Meanwhile, Dolly informs everyone about the ritual and asks them to guess the gender of Meher's baby. Dolly tells everyone to pick up a mask based on what they think the gender of the baby might be. People who think it is a boy will pick up boys' masks and those who think it is a girl will pick up girls' masks. For the game, Meher is blindfolded and picks up girls clothes. As per the game, everyone who picked boys' masks gets eliminated while Sarab wins the game.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update Feb 6: Kulwant And Harleen Angry With Meher

After the game, Meher sits with Sarab on the swing. Sarab notices a bee sitting on Meher's dress. He tries to remove the bee and gets stung. Sarab searches for the medical kit to treat himself. Meher follows Sarab and Dolly tells her not to. Meher says he is more important to her than the rituals.

ALSO READ | Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update Feb 5: Meher Thinks Kulwant Does Not Deserve To Be An MLA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.