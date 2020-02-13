Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update Feb 12: Kulwant Blames Harleen For Meher's Arrest

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 12 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update for February 12

Sarab and Meher express their love for each other. Meher requests Sarab to understand her situation and that she would be at her mother's place for only two months. Sarab tells he will handle the situation. Following that Sarab enjoys Meher’s baby shower ceremony and performs a dance for Meher. Everyone else joins the couple and dances with them. Sarab and Meher dance to a romantic song and suddenly, in the midst of this celebration, the police burst into the scene. The police demand to know who is Choti Sarrdaarni and Param answers it is his mom.

The police arrest Meher for supplying fake medicines to the small clinics. They inform everyone that they caught Jagga’s truck in which they found the fake medicines. Sarab does not believe what the police say. They not only arrest Meher but also arrest Meher’s brother Jagga. They blame the siblings for duping others.

Sarab assures Meher that he would not let her stay for long in jail and also that he will find out who did this. Moreover, he requests her to stay strong. Meher’s son starts crying and Sarab tells him not to worry. Sarab calls his lawyer to start working on bail for Meher. Sarab follows the police. Kulwant and Harleen also want to accompany Sarab but he does not take them with him.

Harleen blames Meher and tells that she has ruined her reputation in front of everyone. Kulwant gets annoyed by Harleen’s words and replies that she is the reason behind Meher’s arrest. Everyone gets shocked.

Precap: Sarab struggles to secure Meher's bail

