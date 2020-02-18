Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update February 17 : Meher And Sarab Search For The Culprit

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 17 episode.

ALSO READ | Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update February 13, 2020 : Meher Leaves Sarab's House

Meher is at her maternal house and she is missing Sarab. She plans to gift him a black kurta pyjama and writes a letter with the gift. Meher calls Sarab and tells him that she has sent a gift for him. Sarab does not receive Meher's gift but in fact, he receives something else and assumes that it is Meher's gift. Meher and Sarab talk on the phone about how they miss each other. Sarab gets confused and asks Meher about the gift. Sarab later realises that he has got the wrong gift that consists of Jeeto's clothes.

ALSO READ | Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update Feb 5: Meher Thinks Kulwant Does Not Deserve To Be An MLA

Yuvi tells Meher not to go to Sarab's house. Following that, Amrita tells Meher to have breakfast but she refuses to have it. Amrita informs Meher about the timetable that Sarab has left for her and that she needs to follow it strictly. Kulwant prepares Meher's favourite dish but Meher says she will not have it. Kulwant feels bad about it.

Sarab plans to go to the hospital to find the person who swapped the real medicines with the fake ones. He hides from the guards and sneaks inside the hospital. Sarab meets Meher accidentally and they both are in a dilemma.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | February 14: Will Sarab Meet Meher On Valentines Day?

Furthermore, they both tell each other that they are here to find the real culprit. While searching for the real culprit, Meher sees a diamond on the floor and she takes it. Sarab and Meher get tired of finding the culprit, so they decide to leave the hospital.

Precap - Meher goes to Kulwant's place and sees a diamond bracelet that does not have one diamond stone in it.

ALSO READ | Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update Feb 11: Meher Gets Emotional During The Baby Shower

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.