'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | February 14: Will Sarab Meet Meher On Valentines Day?

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television shows stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 14, 2020 episode.

'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update February 14, 2020

Meher was seen convincing Param that he has to stay without his mother for a while. Harleen was seen telling Meher till the case is resolved they should not meet. As soon Meher arrived at her place everyone is shocked. Kulwant said that the downstairs room is arranged for her and everything is arranged as per her choice. Jeeto goes to prepare dinner.

Meher got emotional looking at her father’s picture. Meher while looking at the picture said that she will stand by the truth and prove her innocence. Meher hugged her dad’s picture. Sarab and Tarkarsh were keen to investigate the matter themselves. Sarab wanted to go to the hospital but Tarkash disagreed saying that it may look like they are going to remove proofs.

Kulwant asked everyone to let police investigate the matter. But Meher wants to find the culprit at any cost. Harleen said Sarab that media and elections are around the corner. Sarab said that if they don’t do anything then Meher and Jagga will have to go behind the bars.

In the meantime, Meher taught that Sarab didn’t ask her if she has reached. On the other hand, Sarab was seen thinking that Meher did not even inform him that she has reached. They both call each other at the same time but their phones are busy. Jagga gave Sarab’s call to Meher. Both are thinking that why both are not saying I miss you simultaneously.

Meher asked Sarab to do everything according to the timetable. Param was seen talking to Meher on the call. Sarab thanked Meher for raising Param so well. Meher told Sarab that they cannot meet each other until the case is closed. As they keep the call, Sarab was seen thinking about Valentine’s day. He decided to meet her at any cost. Stay tuned for further updates about Choti Sarrdaarni.

