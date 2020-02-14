Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update February 13, 2020 : Meher Leaves Sarab's House

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 13 episode.

Kulwant and Harleen blame each other for what happened with Jagga and Meher. Amrita thinks that Kulwant is the real culprit. Meanwhile, Jagga and Meher are in the police van when Jagga requests the driver to drive slowly as Meher is pregnant. He then apologises to Meher as it was not even her mistake and still, she was caught by the police. She makes him understand that it was not his fault and he does not need to apologise. The inspector tells Meher that Sarab's career is over and it is all because of her. The inspector tells her that Sarab will not be able to secure bail for her.

Meher and Jagga reach the police station and the inspector tells them to hide their faces because of the media. Meher does not listen to the inspector and tells him that they did not do anything wrong. The media starts asking questions to Meher and Jagga. Jagga protects Meher. Following that, Sarab reaches the police station and gives the police inspector the papers for Jagga and Meher's bail. Both Jagga and Meher get bail for 4 days to prove in the court that they are innocent. Sarab tells the media to move away and protects Meher.

Param sees the clock and tells Harleen that Sarab did not keep the promise of bringing Meher back by 12. Harleen makes Param understand and tells him not to cry. Sarab, Meher, and Jagga reach home. Param hugs Meher and Harleen looks angrily at Meher. Meher tells Param to go in his room. Moreover, Meher decides to leave Sarab's house until she proves to the police that she is innocent. Harleen seconds Meher's decision.

