Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 28: Kulwant Gives An Emotional Speech

The latest episode began with Kulwant praising Meher and blessing her with all the happiness. Kulwant said Meher had gone after herself as she has always taught her to save lives. Kulwant's speech turned emotional and Yuvi said he thought there will be a party to welcome Meher and Param but instead everyone was crying. He asked her to start playing the music.

Also Read: Cardi B Gets Trolled By Netizens For Her Appearance At Grammys 2020

Also Read: Disha Patani Shares Her Experience Of Working With Salman Khan For The Second Time

Everyone in the family sang and teased each other through the songs. Kinnars visited the house and Sarab apologized to them for forgetting to call them but said they always find the house where there was happiness. They all blessed Meher and the arrival of soon to be born baby. Harleen's facial expressions changed. Sarab took money out of his pocket and took Nazar off Param and the baby in Meher's womb.

Harleen walked away, Kinnars search for Bua and found her. She also took the money and took Nazar off Param and Meher. They asked her why she did not do it for baby. She just gave them the money and said thank u and left angrily. Meher got worried. Kulwant gave them double money and asked them to bless Meher. She then said their prayers, as their blessings have been fruitful. She asked them to pray for her that she wins the elections too. Kinnars laughed saying they cannot pray for that and asked her to ask other people.

The next day Meher got ready. Param too wore the purple colour outfit and Meher said that they were matching and so she kissed. Param saw Sarab in purple colour and asked him for a matching kiss which he gave. Param said Sarab and his mother were also matching so they should also give a matching kiss to each other. They look at each other embarrassed and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.