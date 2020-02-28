'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update Feb 27: Sarab Decides That Dolly Will Become The MLA

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 27 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update February 27

Harleen cooks Sarab’s favourite dish and she insists that he join them for dinner. Sarab agrees to join Harleen’s family for dinner even after his stomach is full. Param says that he will not have dinner since he has eaten dinner at the dhaba.

Meanwhile, Kulwant wants Jagga to become the MLA and she convinces him to do the same. She tells Jagga to become the MLA and rest of it she will handle. Meher listens to Kulwant and Jagga’s conversation and decides to talk to Sarab about the future of the leader of Atari.

Param tells Sarab to apologise to Meher for his rude behaviour. Following that, when Sarab is just about to call Meher, he gets a call from her. They both argue on the phone and cut the call. Seeing this, Param gets annoyed by Sarab and decides not to talk to him.

Dolly, Harleen, Robby and Sarab look for a life partner for Ginni. Following that, Sarab tells everyone that he has decided who will replace Jagga for the elections. He then tells that Dolly will fight the elections instead of Jagga. Harleen gets happy after listening to the announcement.

Later, Meher gets a call from her aunt who asks for her help in finding a suitable guy for Ginni. Meher tells Harleen’s mother-in-law to ask Ginni if she has a boyfriend already. Harleen’s mother-in-law denies it.

Precap: Meher tells Sarab that she does not like when he always comes to her house secretly and meets her. Sarab appears in a totally new avatar.

