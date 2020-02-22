Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For February 21-Meher & Sarab Gear Up For The Challenge

Choti Sarrdaarni is amidst the most successfully running drama series on Indian Television currently. The show airs on Colors TV from 7:30 pm from Monday to Friday. Choti Sarrdaarni revolves around the life struggles of a kind-hearted stepmother and her son. It also focuses on the romance between an estranged couple who marry under some difficult circumstances but gradually fall in love. Take a look at the Choti Sarrdaarni written update for February 21, 2020, i.e. Friday.

The episode starts with Param splashing water on his Papa Sarab. He asks him to get ready for jogging and gear up for the best couple competition. Meher gets a little upset as Sarab wakes up late, she waits for him at the door. As soon as Sarab comes, he asks Meher for forgiveness for the delay caused by him. Post that all three leave for the park.

On the other hand, Yuvi is busy sleeping and his parents Amrita and Jagga, leave no stone unturned to wake Yuvraj from his deep sleep. Param takes charge of the training and turns coach for his parents Sarab and Meher. He makes them practise hard in the form of different exercises at the park. When the clock ticks 11, Param asks Meher and Sarab to go to his school and get their names registered for the best couple competition.

They all reach school and to their dismay, the school teacher refuses Meher's participation in the competition. Meher warns her that she will enthral a rally if the school teacher does not register her name. To this, the school teacher accepts Meher's enrollment. From Yuvraj's side, his parents visit the school for their registration in the competition. Param's Bua and Fufaji Harleen and Robby also participate in the competition as Khushi's parents. All the parents participating in the competition challenge one another to win it. Khushi asks her mother to come out as winners of the competition for her.

Both Harleen and Robby start planning and plotting in order to win the competition. Sarab explores the internet as to how pregnant women can dance, as such information can help Meher in the dance competition. Harleen cooks aloo parathas for her and Sarab, but due to suspicion, Sarab avoids eating them and prepares his own. Khushi informs Sarab about the paratha-making challenge in the competition.

Khushi's parents do their dance rehearsals, during which Robby pretend to gets injured. Sarab understands their trap and warns them that he will seek revenge for his behaviour. On the other hand, Yuvi's dad Jagga also tries to cook food to which his brother makes fun of him.

