'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | February 20: Sarab And Meher To Compete Together

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 20 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written updates for February 20

Choti Sarrdaarni February 20 episode started with Sarab asking Meher to come but she said she would come only after the birth. Kuldeep cheered for them while Meher bid goodbye. Sarab told Param that he should have cried and tried to stop Meher. But just then, Meher came out of the washroom and told them it was not safe to drive so they should stay the night and sleep in Yuvi’s room. Sarab, however, denied and left with Param.

The next morning, Sarab woke up to find Param missing. He looked around for him but his mother said that Param went to school. Just then, Param called Sarab and asked him to come to school. At school, Param fought with his friends that his parents would win the competition of best parents. All the parents came there and the teacher told them that the competition will be held three days later. But Sarab told Meher that she should not participate in her condition.

Sarab’s mother said they would win the competition. But Harleen said that she and Robbie would win instead. At night, Meher started coughing at the dinner table. Pammi teased her saying that Sarab might be missing her. Later, Meher called Sarab and asked why he was awake till five in the morning. She heard him huffing and said he should not have spicy food. She advised her to eat yoghurt. Sarab said he did not have anyone who could give him that. After talking for some time, they both disconnected the call. The episode ended here.

