Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For December 24: Kulwant's Wrong Apology Speech

The episode began with Meher wondering why Param did not go to her. Param woke up happily saying that he had proved that he was a strong boy and ran towards Meher and hugged her. Harleen tried to stop him but he ran away. Meher wished her sasrikal while Harleen left without saying anything to her. Meher told her when someone said sasrikal we need to reply even if it was their enemy. Harleen gestured towards the food cart. Amrita asked Kulwant to show her the apology letter and Kulwant scolded her saying that she does not need to act like a teacher.

Everyone sat at the breakfast table worried. Robby asked them what the matter was and Harleen explained they were all waiting for the school's decision. Khushi teased Param that since he was rusticated from the school he could not take part in the Christmas party. Param cried and Meher consoled him saying that he would go to the school. Sarab asked her to leave as they had only an hour left and Meher hoped that school would change their decision.

During the school party, the students tease Param for coming to the party in spite of being rusticated. Param told them that his mother had promised him that he would go back to school Harleen taunted about Meher not being there and Kulwant asked Harleen where Meher was and she insulted Kulwant in return with a taunt. Dolly said that Harleen had finally understood how to behave with the cheap mentality.

The party began and the host announced that Kulwant would apologize first in front of the whole school. Kulwant started saying that she was happy to slap the teacher, not knowing that Yuvi had changed the speech. Sarab asked her to apologize in Punjabi instead of English. The episode ended with Meher dressed as Santa and asked what Param wanted for Christmas and Param said that he wanted to just go to the school.

