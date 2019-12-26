Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For December 26: Harleen Wants Meher To Leave The House

The episode started with Harleen telling Sarab that she does not matter to him anymore. Harleen cried and Sarab tried to console her but Harleen asked him instead of consoling her he needed to answer her question. Sarab stayed at his house injustice never happened that he could not do injustice with Param or Meher's child. Meher stood out and overheard their conversation.

Harleen asked Sarab to either remove the name of Meher's child from the papers or to forget that he has any sister. Meher and Sarab tried to stop her but Harleen left. Kulwant stopped Harleen and taunted her that she was fighting because she wanted the money and property. Harleen told Kulwant that the day is not far when Meher's truth shall come out in front of Sarab. Then Meher cried and Sarab consoled her. He also asked Meher what was wrong with him thinking about the future of both his children after something happened to him.

On the other side, Dolly tried to console disturbed Harleen. Harleen cried and told Dolly that Sara had changed a lot. Dolly told her that she had already warned her not to meddle into Sarab's matter but she did not listen to her. Harleen and Sarab cried and Meher asked the house help to make dinner of Harleen's choice. Harleen went and dragged Meher out from the kitchen and asked her why she had not aborted the child yet. Harleen asked Meher if she had forgotten condition where she was asked to either leave or abort the child.

Harleen gave the money and the jewellery to Meher and asked her how much more she and her mother wanted. Meher stood there teary-eyed and said it was enough. Harleen told her that she had shown her true colours. The episode ended with Meher telling Harleen that she will leave after seven days.

