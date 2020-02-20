'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update For Feb 19: Meher And Sarab Expose Pathak

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 19 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written updates for February 19

Choti Sarrdaarni February 19 episode starts with Meher lashing out at the media persons while they accuse Meher of being involved in the false medicines scam. Meher says that no one should be accused and framed for a crime when even the court hasn't given its verdict.

The media then asks Meher about her Serbia matter and the truth of the incident. They ask whether it was another publicity stunt by the Gill family. Meher clarifies that someone actually did try to kill her that time and the media should try to be sensitive towards people instead of behaving inconsiderately with everyone. Meher also praises her husband Sarabjit saying that he is a good person and he wasn't involved in the attack that happened in Serbia.

The media people then ask Meher the reason why Sarabjit is selling his house out of the blue. Meher is seen getting stumped by this question and she doesn't reply. Sarabjit then reaches to the location and saves the day. He then tells that they will surely find out the real culprit who exchanged the real medicines and placed fake ones and tried to blame Meher for this scam.

Both Meher and Sarab then expose the mastermind behind this. They blatantly expose Pathak saying that he is the one who is responsible for this medicine scam. They show everyone the video wherein Pathak is at the warehouse to replace the medicines when a diamond falls out of the diamond-studded jacket that he is wearing. They even clarify that it is surely Pathak who is involved in all this as the person in the CCTV camera had a scar on his hand and the same could be seen on Pathak's hands as well. Pathak refutes these allegations and pleads innocence. The police then arrive to arrest him while he is seen leaving the scene after warning and threatening Meher and Sarabjit for their doings.

