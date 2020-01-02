Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 02, 2020: Robby Found Meher's Reports

The episode began with Meher telling Sarab that she was impressed and asked him to leave her downstairs. Sarab said that he stopped worrying about himself that he had her bandariya (monkey) who gets worried about him. Bittu scolded Amrita and accused Yuvi of putting chewing gum in Jeeto’s hair. Amrita told him Yuvi was naughty but he would never do anything to harm Jeeto. Bittu continued to yell at Amrita and Kulwant laughed in the other room and said this is what they called divide and rule.

Robby found Meher’s medical report in Harleen’s cupboard and read it. He did not see it properly at first and thought it was all normal then when he placed his glass on the report his eyes fell on '3 months pregnancy' and thought so this is it. Bittu scolded Yuvi and beat him with the bat. Yuvi denied doing it. Amrita shouted at Bittu. Bittu yelled at her and spoke disrespectfully. Jagga heard it and shouted at Bittu. He asked Yuvi who denied again. Both brothers continued to fight while Kulwant was delighted that her plan worked out.

Dolly gifted skates to Param and tried to find out if Harleen and Meher fought when they went to Chandigarh. Param deviated and wanted only to play. Sarab applied bandages to both Harleen and Meher. Param was worried to see Meher hurt and asked what happened. Harleen took a few red chillies and takes Nazar off Sarab. Sarab explains to Param that he met with small accident and Meher, Harleen saved him.

Harleen tells Meher she only has 7 hours to decide. At night Meher struggles to braid her hair, Sarab came and helped her. He told that they both will make a promise to each other that they will always stand by each other and always help out and with this the episode ended.

