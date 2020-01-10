Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 10, 2020: Meher And Param Go For Blood Test

The episode began with a doctor telling Meher that they needed to take Param’s blood and urine samples before he could say anything. She requested the doctor to take some of her blood too so that Param does not get scared. Doctor agreed to it.

Sarab’s employee told him that his daughter had typhoid and was very ill. He was tensed because he did not have money for her treatment anymore. Sarab asked him why he did not tell him before and instructed him to ensure that his daughter gets good treatment. He told Tharkha that no parents should have to go through the pain of watching their children getting sick.

The nurses got ready to take Param's blood sample and Meher tells Param they were there to donate blood. She pretended to be scared of injection. Param told her to chant God’s name as she always told him to do the same whenever he is scared.

Together they chanted God’s name and the doctor took the blood samples. The doctor told Meher he needed Param’s urine sample and she was relieved to know they had specially designed commodes for kids so no need for bottles.

Finally, Meher came and she also told them they tried to lift off kite in the wrong direction and pointed out that wind was on the other side. She asked Robbie to lift off the kite from the other side and it took off fast and went far as Meher started flying it. Dolly and Harleen were impressed but pretended to not care. Harleen went to send off Ginny and her mother-in-law.

Meher called the doctor and he told her that the report won’t be ready before 5 pm. Param’s finger got cut in the thread and he ran off crying to Meher. She asked him to stay strong and applied first aid. She called Sarab and asked him to get Param's report and told him about Param passing urine in dark yellow. Sarab told her that she should have called or messaged him before. She requested him to get it and she shall talk to him later. Sarab left and with this, the episode ended.

