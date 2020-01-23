Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 23: Meher Gets Trapped Inside The Lift

The episode began with Meher trying to convince Sarab that Param had very less time and he was going far from them every minute. She requested him to give the papers. Sarab denied angrily as his yes was putting 3 lives at risk. He dejectedly said why could not he die. He asked Meher how could she put the innocent baby in her womb at risk. Meher held his hands and promised that she would not let anything happen to the baby and that she shall never leave Param and him. She took the papers while Sarab was shattered.

At that moment the entire family came in and Meher left smiling at them, holding the papers close to her. The doctor checking Param informed the nurse that they have to do surgery in half-hour. Sarab told Sanjana that he could not say no to Meher and had to sign it as she was stubborn. He asked her if anything will happen to Param, baby or Meher.

Meher is supposed to go to the sixth floor with Nurse to do some check-ups and to get ready for operation. The nurse was called to check BP of another patient and Meher took lift alone. The lift stops suddenly and Meher gets trapped inside. Meher shouted for help. Some doctors asked who is inside. Meher asked them to hurry as she felt suffocated. Sarab walked downstairs after looking at the lift uneasily. Harleen asked where Meher was and Sarab said he thought she was with them as he went to bring medicine.

Kulwant said that someone was trapped inside the lift and they had to take stairs. Sarab shouted Meherji and wan followed by others. Liftman came and they all surround lift. Sarab climbed the stairs fast and shouted out to Meher that he will take her out. Meher called out she could not breathe. She fainted while Sarab tried to open the door but to no avail. Someone told that the lift was stuck between the 4th and 5th floor and wondered what happened as the lady stopped answering. Sanjana informed Sarab that they had less time and could not hold Param any longer. Sarab looks on in shock.

