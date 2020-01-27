Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 27: Param Woke Up But Meher Is Unconscious

The episode began with Param dreaming of Meher cuddling him in the hospital bed then leaving his hand and going away. Param shouted in sleep for Meher not to go away. Param slowly opened his eyes, and the entire family was happy to see him. Dolly told Param that she had ordered remote aeroplane from Canada. Robby asked him to get well soon and come home so they could play together. Kulwant told Param he turned out to be strong like his Nani. Jagga hurriedly came and whispered to Kulwant that Meher had become unconscious. Meher's condition kept worsening.

Sarab went to Gurudwara and prayed. He heard someone preaching to kids that serving poor and needy was as equal to serving God. He took a broom and cleaned the floors then served food with others then washed vessels. Param asked Harleen what was she doing in the hospital and where were his parents. Yuvi told him that Param was fine and to give a party. Harleen recollected Meher asking her to tell Param that they had opened a new hospital and brought him there to check if the machines were working fine. Harleen lied the same. Param started shouting that he wanted to see Meher and was adamant.

Yuvi cryingly said that Meher had died. The doctor moved his bed close to Meher’s and he shook her to wake her up. Sarab kept cleaning. Someone came and told him, that he had not eaten anything since morning and that his service will reach God. The doctor told the family that in spite of their efforts, they could not save Meher. Everyone was shattered.

Param touched her tummy and asked the baby to wake up Meher. Param asked him to listen to his big brother and cryingly asked the baby to kick. Param suddenly said the baby kicked, Meher moved her hand and suddenly her pulse appeared. Immediately doctors plugged in the machines. Meher slowly opened her eyes and with this, the episode ended.

