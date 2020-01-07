Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 7, 2020: Harleen Is Upset With Param

The episode began with Kulwant taunting Harleen about skipping Meher and her name in the Dastar Bandi invitation. She will send another invite and tell Harleen that Sarab made another card including their names respectfully and distributed it to everyone. Harleen was shocked. Kulwant further taunted her and asked her to look at Sarab lovingly taking care of Meher. Meher went there and interrupted.

They left hurriedly. Jeeto sneaked money to Amrita and she put it in the same envelope. Amrita gave it to Meher and wished her. Later Jeeto hugged her. Bittu gestured her to give envelope. Jeeto reluctantly gave it to her and Meher asks why two as Amrita had already given Shagun. Jeeto lied that some empty envelope was lying down. Meher left to check arrangements and Jeeto is relieved that Bittu does not see her with Amrita.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles In The New Poster Of Her Upcoming Film Chhapaak

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelivable

Param looked at himself and says to Yuvi that he looked like a superhero as Meher Mumma got him ready. Yuvi teased him that at his Dastar Bandi not only did Meher readied him she also tied his pug. He told Param that when Meher Bua ties pug Sardarji becomes super Sardarji and showed his biceps saying he is strong. Param got worried.

The function starts and the elderly man asked Harleen to tie Pug for Param as his Bua. However, Param stoped Harleen when she was about to tie it and tells her only Meher should tie his pug. Harleen was shocked and felt sad. Param was very adamant and sat on Meher’s lap asking her to tie. Harleen left from there. Sarab scolded Param and he started crying. Meher followed him.

Param apologized to Harleen but she remained quiet. Meher gestured him to say it again. Param hugged and apologized again asking her to tie his pug and make him super Sardarji. Harleen hugged him back and recollected Dolly’s words that someone must have instigated Param. Harleen asks him who taught to say whatever he said. Param says Meher. Harleen misunderstood and thought Meher did this to insult her in front of her in-laws and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan: India Will Take Over Global Dance Scene In Next 10 Years

Also Read: Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.