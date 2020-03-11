'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update March 10 : Sarab Is Angry With Meher's Lies

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 10 episode.

Amrita gives Harleen a glass of water and Harleen throws the glass away. Harleen asks Kulwant about Gini. Kulwant tells her that she does not know anything about it. Dolly joins the conversation and tells Harleen to stop her drama. Furthermore, Sarab tries to calm the situation down.

Meher tells Sarab that she wanted to tell him about Gini and Rana before. Harleen lashes out at Meher. Harleen tells Kulwant that she has proof of the situation. Harleen asks Meher to give her phone. Sarab checks Meher's phone and sees messages from Gini. Gini asked Meher on the text whether she should run away and marry Rana. Meher replied yes to her message. Sarab gets angry with Meher because she lied to him about the message. Meher again tells Sarab that she did not send the message to Gini.

Sarab gets fed up of Meher's lies and leaves the place. Kulwant tells Harleen that she also has proof. Kulwant shows Harleen some camera footage where Gini comes to Kulwant's house with Rana and confesses her love for him. Kulwant tells Harleen that Gini is mad for her son Rana.

Sarab comes home and sees all the decorations that he has done for Meher. He destroys everything in anger and recalls the night when he confessed his love to Meher.

Meanwhile, Meher gets upset with the situation and goes to her room and cries. She tells herself that she will prove her innocence to Sarab. She wipes her tears and focuses on finding Rana and Gini.

