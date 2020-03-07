'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | March 6 : Sarab Tells Meher How He Feels About Her

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 6 episode.

'Choti Sarrdaarni' written update

Kulwant is searching for the thief in the house and Sarab tries to hide from them. Kulwant wakes up everyone and informs everyone about the thief. Meher is also looking for Sarab and she finds him under the blanket. Sarab tells her that he has something important to say. Following that, Meher also says that even she has to tell Sarab about Rana. Sarab gets confused. Jagga comes there and finds Meher while Meher tells Jagga that nobody is there here.

Sarab hears Param calling Meher's name while he is asleep. Meher goes to Param and makes him sleep again. Sarab goes in Kulwant's room and tells Meher how much he loves her. He asks her for a reply but then he realises that Meher has fallen asleep already. Sarab leaves from there.

Later, Rana and Gini go to Meher and tell her that they both really love each other. They say that they want to get married to each other with their families' blessings. If that does not happen, they plan to elope. Meher understands Rana and Gini's love and tells them that she will do something about it. Meher also tells them that Harleen has already fixed Gini's marriage with Sandu. Gini tells Meher that Harleen would not listen to her and she does not want money, she wants real love.

Harleen says yes to Sandu's family for the engagement. Harleen informs Sarab about it. Sarab gets happy and says that it is good news. He thinks about Meher and cannot concentrate on his work.

