'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update March 5, 2020: Rana Proclaims His Love For Gini

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 5 episode.

Meher recognises the watch on Param's hand. Rana sees Param wear his watch and he gets angry with him. Meher questions Rana about his absence and he says that he loves Gini and that he wants to marry her. Meher gets shocked and tells Rana that he does not deserve Gini. Kulwant gets angry at the way Rana is talking to Meher.

Sarab and his family are having lunch. Robbie says that he is jealous of Sarab and Meher's relationship because they love each other so much. Sarab smiles and starts missing Meher. Following that, Sarab calls Meher but Kulwant picks up the call and tells Sarab that she is having lunch.

Meanwhile, Jagga tries to control the situation and tells Meher that she does not need to inform Sarab about Gini and Rana. Rana pretends to cut his hand to prove his love for Gini but everyone finds out that it is tomato sauce and not blood. Meher gets even angrier with Rana. Meher tells Rana that Gini will marry Sandu.

Sarab watches news on television and starts imagining Meher as a news reporter. He says to himself that he is going crazy. Moreover, he plans to secretly meet Meher later at night.

Param tells Meher that he is missing Sarab. Meher makes Param understand that she will call Sarab tomorrow. Param is annoyed with the AC not working. Kulwant comes in the room and tells Meher and Param to sleep in her room since her room's AC is working. Therefore, Kulwant sleeps in Meher's room and they both sleep in Kulwant's room.

Sarab comes to meet Meher that night and wakes her up. He hides from everyone after knowing that Kulwant is sleeping in Meher's room. Kulwant gets scared and thinks that there is a thief in the house.

